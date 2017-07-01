Northeast Georgia mountains provide prime views of eclipse - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Northeast Georgia mountains provide prime views of eclipse

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - When the sun, the moon and Earth all align during the solar eclipse later this summer, some of Georgia's best viewing spots will be in the northeast Georgia mountains.

That's what experts are saying, based on the expected path when the eclipse happens on Aug. 21.

New maps from NASA project how the path will strike through the northeast Georgia towns of Blairsville and Clayton for about two minutes or slightly more of totality.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it will be the first total solar eclipse to cross the continental United States from coast to coast in nearly 100 years.

