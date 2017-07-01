New Georgia laws are now in effect

Dozens of new laws go into effect in Georgia on Saturday.

The Campus Carry law is the highest profile of the new laws. Beginning July 1, guns will be allowed on any campus in the state's public college and university system. There will still be some places on campus where guns will be banned. If a high school student is in the class, no weapons are allowed. It is the responsibility of the gun owner to know the rules. More on the law .

Gov. Nathan Deal signed dozens of others laws after this year's legislative session, many of which take effect July 1. Click here for the complete list.

