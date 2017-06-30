UPDATE: Driver crashes into Rossville dental office

A car has crashed into a Rossville dental office Friday evening.

It happened at Brian Songer Dental on Cloud Springs Road.

Fort Oglethorpe police say the driver was trying to make a U-turn to avoid a collision and ran off the road, hitting the office.

No injuries have been reported.

The owners of the building were at the scene trying to clean up and repair the damage.

