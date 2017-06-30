TN's Move Over law changing on July 1 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN's Move Over law changing on July 1

Posted: Updated:
By Lori Mitchell, Reporter
Connect
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee’s Move Over law is changing on July 1 in time for the busy holiday travel weekend.

The law will no longer apply to just emergency vehicles.

It will now expand to include all vehicles on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing.         

Nick Gross of Chattanooga drives a tow truck for a living.

He owns the business Carter Towing and Recovery so he knows how dangerous it is to work on the side of the road.

“They fly by you. You're in a 55 mile per hour zone and they still want to pass you going 80 all the time. I've been standing out there and they'll blow your hat off standing on the side of the road,” said Gross.

Gross says he’s had some close calls during his career.

“When people fly by it puts us within inches of vehicles,” said Gross.

He says it’s dangerous for anyone but especially for motorists who aren’t trained or prepared to be stranded.

He supports expanding Tennessee’s Move Over law.

“We all have families. We all want to come home to them at night just like anybody else does,” said Gross. 

Violators could pay a $500 fine or face up to 30 days in jail.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.