TN's Move Over law changing on July 1

Tennessee’s Move Over law is changing on July 1 in time for the busy holiday travel weekend.

The law will no longer apply to just emergency vehicles.

It will now expand to include all vehicles on the side of the road with their hazard lights flashing.

Nick Gross of Chattanooga drives a tow truck for a living.

He owns the business Carter Towing and Recovery so he knows how dangerous it is to work on the side of the road.

“They fly by you. You're in a 55 mile per hour zone and they still want to pass you going 80 all the time. I've been standing out there and they'll blow your hat off standing on the side of the road,” said Gross.

Gross says he’s had some close calls during his career.

“When people fly by it puts us within inches of vehicles,” said Gross.

He says it’s dangerous for anyone but especially for motorists who aren’t trained or prepared to be stranded.

He supports expanding Tennessee’s Move Over law.

“We all have families. We all want to come home to them at night just like anybody else does,” said Gross.

Violators could pay a $500 fine or face up to 30 days in jail.