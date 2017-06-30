Two top advisors leave Berke administration

Two people involved in the Berke's Administration are leaving.

Current Deputy Chief of Staff Justin Wilkins and Senior Advisor to the Mayor, Lacie Newton, will be transitioning back to the private sector.

Wilkins will leave within the next 30 days.

Newton's last day is Friday, June 30, 2017.

Wilkins has been with the Berke Administration since 2014, while Newton has worked in city government since the Mayor’s transition in 2013.

Newton will reopen the private consulting business she operated prior to her tenure in the Administration; Wilkins will be launching a new statewide advocacy and civic engagement initiative in Tennessee.