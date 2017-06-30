Tennessee fugitive arrested on Alabama coast

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee fugitive has been arrested on the Alabama coast.



Kelvin Montgomery was arrested on a sailboat where he was living at a marina in Orange Beach. He's now in the city jail.



Police say the 38-year-old man fled last year before he was supposed to being serving a 12-year sentence. He was convicted on sexual assault charges in Memphis, Tennessee.



Orange Beach authorities say a missing woman from Arkansas was with Montgomery at the time of his arrest. She was able to call a relative, who in turn contacted police about Montgomery.



Authorities say the man had been living at the marina under an assumed name. Fellow residents say he had been there about a year.

