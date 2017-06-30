Whitfield County man convicted for terroristic threats, other ch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield County man convicted for terroristic threats, other charges

A Whitfield County man has been convicted on multiple charges including terroristic threats. 

The trial for Jeremy Jones began on Monday. Jones was convicted on Wednesday. 

He was also convicted for aggravated sodomy, family violence aggravated assault, family violence aggravated battery, battery against a pregnant female and family violence battery. 
          
Jones was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence call at his home in Chatsworth, GA. 
            
There, they found him intoxicated and a woman who had been assaulted. 

Police say the woman was pregnant with Jones' baby.
            
At one point, Jones allegedly threatened to kill her and the then unborn child if she called the police, but she was able to escape and call 911. 
            
Jones could face up to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for August 16th.

