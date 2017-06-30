UPDATE: Fatal crash on Henson Gap Road

A crash Thursday morning in Sequatchie county killed one person.

The accident happened on Henson Gap Road around 8:30 a.m. EST.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports the driver, 42-year old Debra Alvey of Soddy Daisy was speeding on Henson Gap Road. She made a right turn at the intersection of T. Crowe Road and overcorrected the car and went off the roadway into a concrete fence.

The car came to a rest in a field.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.