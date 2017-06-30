UPDATE: Murray County educators arrested for a variety of charge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCHOOL PATROL

UPDATE: Murray County educators arrested for a variety of charges

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Updated By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
MURRAY COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

It will be up to the Murray County Board of Education to decide the fate of three educators, all arrested this month on unrelated drug and alcohol charges.

Two North Murray County High School teachers and a Pre-K teacher's aide were arrested by three different agencies within three weeks.

It's still not clear if those three teachers will be allowed to return to the classroom when school starts this fall. A spokesperson for Murray County schools said an investigation into the allegations is ongoing, but the district takes the charges very seriously.

“Very concerning, any time a teacher is arrested it is a concern,” said Eton Police Chief, Todd Pasley.

Chief Pasley said his officers smelled marijuana coming from 46-year-old Richard Seeman's home while responding to a complaint.

Seeman, a North Murray County High School math teacher, told police he smoked all the marijuana he had before police searched the house.

“Misdemeanor amount; less than an ounce of marijuana. Found some drug related objects, like grinders used to grind marijuana, a small set of scales, and rolling papers.”

Seeman is the third Murray County educator charged with a crime in the last 20 days.

The Georgia State Patrol arrested 26-year-old John Kiser and charged him with DUI and other traffic-related charges earlier this month. Kiser is the cross-country coach and exceptional student services teacher at North Murray High.

A teacher's aide was also arrested in a third and unrelated case. According to the Murray County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Amy Reed, was communicating on Facebook with a woman and agreed to give her meth. Officers pulled her car over. No meth was found. Detectives believe Reed ate the drugs.

A spokesperson for the school district said Seeman and Kiser are both under contract for the 2017-2018 school year. Reed isn't under contract, but is still set to be in the classroom.

School officials are conducting their own investigation, but it will ultimately be up to the superintendent and the school board to determine if the three stay or go.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

School Patrol

David Carroll covers education news and issues at schools across the Tennessee Valley.

More>>

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.