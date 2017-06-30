Trial of former Pilot executives in Chattanooga could take up to - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trial of former Pilot executives in Chattanooga could take up to 6 weeks

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - The federal trial of eight ex-employees of the truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam could take up to six weeks.

Senior U.S. District Judge Curtis L. Collier on Thursday approved moving the trial to Chattanooga from Pilot's headquarters city of Knoxville. He also approved attorneys' requests to begin proceedings on Oct. 31.

Pilot has paid a $92 million federal penalty and spent $85 million on a class-action settlement with 5,500 trucking companies in connection with a scheme to cheat customers out of promised discounts and rebates. Jimmy and Bill Haslam have denied previous knowledge of any wrongdoing and have not been charged.

Ten former Pilot employees have pleaded guilty. Eight others are going to trial.

