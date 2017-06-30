Dale Jr. takes his final laps Saturday in Daytona

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is returning to Daytona this weekend for the last time in his NASCAR career. It’s the track where Junior has experienced the lowest of lows and found the pinnacle of success.

He needs a win at Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 to qualify for the next round. This race stands as his best, but not his last chance.

Dale Senior won 34 races at the Daytona International Speedway before his death.

“Every time I win there, I think about, you know, it’s another win for me and dad because his success there stretches far beyond the Daytona 500 and July’s 400,” Junior said.

You can watch Junior take his last laps at Daytona on Channel 3 Saturday night.