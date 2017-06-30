Chatsworth firefighters prank police with sign

There's a sign outside the Chatsworth Police Department advertising a job opening.

The job? A donut cook.

We spoke with the Chatsworth Police Chief Friday morning who said the electric sign was rented to help with traffic for Saturday's fireworks display.

Chatsworth firefighters were taught how to program the electric sign and decided to help the police department hire a valuable asset and enjoy a laugh at their public safety collegues' expense.

The Police Chief says both departments get along great and they may be returning the favor soon.