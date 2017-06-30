Burt's Bees baby coveralls recalled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Burt's Bees baby coveralls recalled

By WRCB Staff

Burt's Bees Baby has announced the recall of their popular infant coveralls, due to a potential choking hazard. 

The snap at the crotch can detach, which poses a choking hazard to infants, according to the recall.

The recall involves Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets. The coveralls were 100 percent cotton and were sold in blossom pink with white butterflies. The recall clothing was sold in sizes NB, 3M, 6M and 9M and has a manufacture code of Aug. 2016, which is printed on the inside tag.

Only coveralls with the style number LY24195 on the hangtag are included in the recall.

The coveralls were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuy Baby, and online at babiesrus.com, buybuybaby.com, amazon.com, kohls.com, target.com, zulily.com, diapers.com, hautelook.com, and burtsbeesbaby.com from December 2016 through May 2017 for about $18. 

The firm has received 11 reports of the snaps detaching from the coveralls. No injuries have been reported.

Customers are urged to stop using the recalled coveralls and contact Burt’s Bees Baby to receive a pre-paid envelope to return the garment for a $20 e-gift card.

Customers can also call  877-907-7511 for more information, or visit the Burt's Bees website

