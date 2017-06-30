Rain today, but ending by tonight

Good Friday! Rain will keep things soggy through the early afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through. The rain will taper off through the evening hours, and we should be dry, but warm and cloudy for fireworks tonight. The high today will be only 81, but it will still be muggy.

We will see little to no rain for the first half of Saturday, but it will be cloudy and muggy with the temperature soaring to a balmy 89. Saturday evening and Saturday night a front will slowly move through bringing scattered showers and storms to the area.

Sunday is still a bit "iffy". That front will become stationary to our south, and a band of rain will develop along that front during the late morning and early afternoon. The latest models have all of the rain staying to our south, BUT if that front moves just a little north we will get some heavy rain around lunchtime Sunday. Regardless, any rain that does develop will move south through the day, and we will be clear (with lower humidity) by the evening. Fireworks on Sunday night will be great. The high Sunday will reach 88.

Monday and Tuesday will both sport heat and some humidity as highs get to near 90 both days. The chances for rain both days is less than 20%, and we should be fine for fireworks both Monday and Tuesday as well.

