Red Bank store closed after crash could reopen in August

A Red Bank business is still closed after an SUV plowed into the building earlier this month.

Channel 3 talked to the co-owner of Vintage and More, Deborah Baldridge, who says she is ready to get back to work.

“Oh, it's a little depressing. I want to get in there and get it cleaned up and get it going and get people in here to look at us. Not being able to get inside is very frustrating,” Baldridge told Channel 3.

Baldridge is retired and co-owns the business with her sister.

They lease the space and opened the store last August.

After the crash, Baldridge says inspectors told her not to go inside the building because it’s not safe to do so.

"They said because the building is 100 years old there was danger of it collapsing in the front corner and it was a danger to be in there until it's been shored up and at least the inside walls fixed," said Baldridge.

She says those same inspectors used a well-known downtown building collapse as the example.

"They said they didn't want it to fall in like Cheeburger Cheeburger did. I don't think that would happen because he took out such a specific corner of the building but better to be on the side of caution and be careful,” said Baldridge.

Baldridge says repairs should begin on the building any day now but she says it could be August before the store is ready to reopen.

That means she and her sister are losing money and so are the 25 local vendors who sell their merchandise at Vintage and More.

According to investigators, the driver involved in the crash may have had a medical emergency which led to the accident.

