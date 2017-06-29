Safety tips for traveling with your pets - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Safety tips for traveling with your pets

By Cheri Burt, Producer
If your holiday road trip includes taking your pet, "petMD" has a few suggestions to make your trip as safe as possible for you and your furry traveler. 

First, a pet carrier; no matter what size your pet is it will be better off in a travel crate.

Make sure that you tie the crate down, either on the floor of the back seat or on the back seat with the seat belt.

Keep your pet out of the front seat. Even if your dog is big enough for the passenger side seat belt to fit over him or her, your pet would still be at risk if the airbag deployed and could slid over or under the belt.

Attach a detailed travel tag with all of your contact information on your pet's collar, even if your animal is micro-chipped or tattooed.

Bring sufficient pet food and water for the entire trip. Don't try out any new foods or treats.

And finally, make a pet emergency kit.

READ MORE | A Guide for Traveling By Car With Your Pet 

  Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    It's a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." The "forever" stamp goes on sale Friday. 

  City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    The city of Atlanta's computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

  Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

