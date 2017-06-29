Autopsy shows victim in double-homicide killed by multiple gunsh - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Autopsy shows victim in double-homicide killed by multiple gunshots

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner released the autopsy for one of two men found dead at a local cemetery.

According to the medical examiner's report, 17-year-old Rayshann Underwood died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The report says Underwood was killed sometime around midnight on June 20.

His body was found almost 10 hours later at Highland Memorial Gardens on Shepherd Road, along with the other victim, 20-year-old Thomas Holder.

Chattanooga police say the double homicide was a "gang motivated incident."

READ MORE | UPDATE: Police consider double homicide to be gang-related 

No arrests have been made.

The Chattanooga Police Department has set up a newly formed Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100. Callers can remain anonymous and all tips go directly to investigators.

Here's the full report from the medical examiner: 

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

