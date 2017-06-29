Have you bought a cellphone or laptop between 2000-2011? You may - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Have you bought a cellphone or laptop between 2000-2011? You may be owed some money


By WRCB Staff

Consumers that bought virtually any battery-powered device may able to join in an a class action suit.

The devices must be powered by what are calling lithium-ion batteries. The class action suit is part of an agreement between battery manufacturers and the feds as a result of claims of price-fixing for the lithium-ion batteries for a 10-year period.

The suit is a $44.95 million lithium-ion battery antitrust settlement.

Those manufacturers are listed as LG Chem, Hitachi Maxell and NEC.

Chances are good that you may have bought several devices powered by the batteries; laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, digital audio players, cameras, cordless power tools and camcorders are all included in the lawsuit. Also covered are replacement batteries.

The items must have been purchased between January 1, 2000 and May 31, 2011.

The good news for consumers is that no proof of purchase is required, although there's no information on how your claim may be verified. Claims will be paid electronically.

All claims must either be submitted online by 11:59pm PT on November 29, 2017, or for mailed-in claims, postmarked by November 29, 2017, in order to be considered valid.

READ MORE | Reverse the Charges claim website

