UPDATE: Interstate 24 EB partially re-opened in Marion County

UPDATE: Interstate 24 has been partially been re-opened following a multiple vehicle crash east of the South Pittsburg exit Thursday afternoon.

The crash backed up traffic for miles, leaving some motorists stranded on the roadway for several hours.

PREVIOUS STORY: A multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 24 eastbound has closed the roadway.

The crash happened about 1:15pm ET just a short distance east of the South Pittsburg exit, east of Exit 153.

Westbound traffic is unaffected, according to the TDOT Smartway system.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 2:45pm CT. Drivers should plan on delays or the use of an alternate route.