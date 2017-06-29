Man agrees to 23 year sentence in drug deal that killed drug cou - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man agrees to 23 year sentence in drug deal that killed drug court graduate

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Chattanooga man has agreed to spend 23 years in federal prison after he was arrested for selling a batch of herion that killed a drug court graduate. 

The trial for 28-year-old Darius Blakemore started Tuesday and was expected to last until next week. 

The heroin was sold to Logan Whiteaker in February of 2016. 

Red Bank police found Whiteaker dead in his home the next day. 

Blakemore was arrested two months after that. 

A judge will now decide whether to accept Blakemore's plea agreement during his sentencing hearing on October 23. 

Two others involved already pleaded guilty in exchange for their testimony. They are scheduled to be sentenced in July.

