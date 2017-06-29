Police: GA teens attacked, raped woman in front of her son - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: GA teens attacked, raped woman in front of her son

Josue Ramirez (left) and Francisco Palencia Josue Ramirez (left) and Francisco Palencia

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (AP) - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the rape of a Georgia woman during a home invasion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports police arrested 19-year-old Josue Ramirez on June 15 and a 17-year-old Francisco Palencia and a 15-year-old girl Tuesday.

Police say the teens broke into a woman's house in May, shocked her with stun guns and threw boiling water on her when she returned home, before raping her in front of one of her sons. The police report says the victim's jewelry box, school ID and German shepherd puppy were missing from the apartment after the attack. Police say the teenage girl drove the others.

All three suspects have been charged with home invasion, rape, aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

  Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

  City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

  Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

