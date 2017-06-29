Hunting for a passing score at one outdoor store's deli and grill

This week was a pretty good week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, but one deli in North Georgia didn't fare too well.
The Cabela's Deli and Grill in Fort Oglethorpe scored a failing 62. That's considered an unsatisfactory score.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's inspection report, the person in charge of Cabela's Deli and Grill did not demonstrate food safety knowledge based on the questions asked.
The certified food safety manager did not fulfill their responsibility to train the Cabela's staff based upon risk factors found in the kitchen. This included heavy food accumulation and dried liquid in the microwave along with foods not being properly reheated and food packages opened and exposed to contamination.
The Georgia Department of Health will conduct a follow-up inspection.
In Hamilton County, the Sonic Drive-In on Ringgold Road scored an 83, cited for inadequate ventilation, signs of insects, dirty non-food contact surfaces and garbage not properly maintained.
The Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street received an 84 for reasons including wiping cloths not properly stored/used, improper cooling methods, food not separated/protected properly.
An 86 is the scored that Dosa Hut on Lee Highway earned for reasons including gaskets in poor repair, walk-in cooler dirty and insufficient date marking.
The rest of the Hamilton County scores are:
- 87 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road
- 87 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway
- 89 Mrs. B's Reggae Cafe 3103 S. Broad Street
- 90 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street
- 90 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 91 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.
- 91 Rob's 5308 Dayton Blvd.
- 92 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street
- 93 Blue Grass Grill 55 E. Main Street
- 93 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58
- 93 Fuji 2207 Overnite Drive
- 95 City Cafe Diner 7641 Lee Highway
- 95 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 95 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street
- 95 Armando's Restaurant 1814 E. Main Street
- 95 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street
- 95 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike
- 95 The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe 4001 St. Elmo Avenue
- 95 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road
- 95 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road
- 95 J Alexander's 2215 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 96 New China Buffet & Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road
- 96 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.
- 97 Hardee's 9201 Lee Highway
- 97 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Road
- 97 Xpress BBQ & Burgers 8909 Highway 58
- 98 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike
- 98 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road
- 98 Choo Choo BBQ 902 Appling Street
- 98 La Altena 314 W. Main Street
- 98 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58
- 98 Cashew 149 River Street
- 98 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 2321 Lifestyle Way
- 98 Shogun 1806 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road
- 99 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street
- 99 Subway 3416 Rossville Blvd.
- 99 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road
Congratulations to these restaurants that made perfect scores:
- 100 Panera Bread 1810 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Hardee's 7961 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road
- 100 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153
- 100 Dominica's Caribbean Kitchen 5450 Highway 153
- 100 Champy's Chicken 520 MLK Blvd.
- 100 The Dawg Father 13909 Lillard Road
Hotels
- 96 Chattanooga Marriott 2 Carter Plaza
- 100 Crash Pad 29 Johnson Street
Pools
- N/A Chattanooga City Suites 101 E. 20th Street; pool remains closed until it's clear and sanitizer is present.
- 88 Riverview Grande 700 Mansions Circle, pH range out of balance, lifeline across pool is missing.
- 88 Hawthorne Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road, caps missing from bottom end step ladders, gate not working.
Congratulations to these Georgia restaurants:
- 100 Bojangles, 20151 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 Pork Rind Palace, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville
- 100 Fruteria El Gordo, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville
- 100 Debbie's Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth
- 100 Los Amigos, 604 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Ryman Hall/Fellowship Center, 2203 S Dixie Road, Dalton
- 100 Pleasant Valley Mountain Grill, 4564 Highway 411 North, Chatsworth
- 100 Lifestyle Cuisine, 67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone
Here are the rest of this week's scores:
Catoosa County
- 99 Boyd's Speedway, 1481 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold
- 98 Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St, Ringgold
- 95 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant, Fort Oglethorpe
- 84 Tropical Sno, 2336 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe
- 95 Zaxby's, 2541 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
Murray County
- 97 Brass Lantern, 3042 Highway 76, Chatsworth
- 87 McDonald's 1047 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 85 Sonic Drive In, 820 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville
- 86 Southern Bliss, 1411 N Main St, Lafayette
- 83 Susan's Diner 3551 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone
Whitfield County
- 85 Antonio's Mexican Restaurant, 3590 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton
- 94 Cambiando Vidas, 101 Easterling Street, Dalton
- 91 Cherokee Brewing & Pizza Company, 207 W Cuyler Street, Dalton
- 98 Club Nutricional, 700 Redwine Street, Dalton
- 90 Country Inn & Suites, 903 W Bridge Road, Dalton
- 91 Domino's Pizza, 222 W Cuyler Street, Dalton
- 95 Gio's Mexican Grill, 603 Fleming St, Dalton
- 93 Gold's Gym 816 Walnut Square Blvd Bldg E, Dalton
- 99 Health Zone, Vida Activay Saludable, 2004 E Morris St Ste C, Dalton
- 92 Logan's Roadhouse, 811 Walnut Square Blvd, Dalton
- 94 Longhorn's Steakhouse, 1315 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 97 Los Pablos #2, 2204 Chattanooga Rd, Dalton
- 85 Marco's Pizza, 785 Shugart Rd, Ste 8, Dalton
- 87 Mel's Diner, 1359 Dawnville Rd, Dalton
- 90 Reflections at Tranquility of Dalton, 494 Grove Park Way, Dalton
- 96 Shoney's 1302 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
- 91 Starbucks at Kroger, 1365 W Walnut Ave., Dalton
- 97 Tacos Beto, 1009 Morris St, Dalton
- 96 Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St, Dalton
- 82 Taqueria El Sabor, 602 MLK Jr Blvd, Dalton
- 86 Vida Activa, 520 MLK Blvd, Dalton
If you see unsanitary conditions or fear the restaurant you might visit is practicing unsafe food handling, call your local county health department.