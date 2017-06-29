Hunting for a passing score at one outdoor store's deli and grill

This week was a pretty good week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, but one deli in North Georgia didn't fare too well.

The Cabela's Deli and Grill in Fort Oglethorpe scored a failing 62. That's considered an unsatisfactory score.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's inspection report, the person in charge of Cabela's Deli and Grill did not demonstrate food safety knowledge based on the questions asked.

The certified food safety manager did not fulfill their responsibility to train the Cabela's staff based upon risk factors found in the kitchen. This included heavy food accumulation and dried liquid in the microwave along with foods not being properly reheated and food packages opened and exposed to contamination.

The Georgia Department of Health will conduct a follow-up inspection.

In Hamilton County, the Sonic Drive-In on Ringgold Road scored an 83, cited for inadequate ventilation, signs of insects, dirty non-food contact surfaces and garbage not properly maintained.

The Innside Restaurant on Chestnut Street received an 84 for reasons including wiping cloths not properly stored/used, improper cooling methods, food not separated/protected properly.

An 86 is the scored that Dosa Hut on Lee Highway earned for reasons including gaskets in poor repair, walk-in cooler dirty and insufficient date marking.

The rest of the Hamilton County scores are:

87 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road

87 Asia Buffet 6901 Lee Highway

89 Mrs. B's Reggae Cafe 3103 S. Broad Street

90 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street

90 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.

91 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.

91 Rob's 5308 Dayton Blvd.

92 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street

93 Blue Grass Grill 55 E. Main Street

93 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58

93 Fuji 2207 Overnite Drive

95 City Cafe Diner 7641 Lee Highway

95 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.

95 Back Inn Cafe 412 E. 2nd Street

95 Armando's Restaurant 1814 E. Main Street

95 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street

95 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike

95 The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe 4001 St. Elmo Avenue

95 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road

95 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road

95 J Alexander's 2215 Hamilton Place Blvd.

96 New China Buffet & Grill 531 Signal Mountain Road

96 McDonald's 4502 Rossville Blvd.

97 Hardee's 9201 Lee Highway

97 Imperial Garden 2288 Gunbarrel Road

97 Xpress BBQ & Burgers 8909 Highway 58

98 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike

98 La Cabriole 1341 Burgess Road

98 Choo Choo BBQ 902 Appling Street

98 La Altena 314 W. Main Street

98 Little Caesar's 4632 Highway 58

98 Cashew 149 River Street

98 Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 2321 Lifestyle Way

98 Shogun 1806 Gunbarrel Road

99 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road

99 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson Street

99 Subway 3416 Rossville Blvd.

99 Firebox Grill 7025 Shallowford Road

Congratulations to these restaurants that made perfect scores:

100 Panera Bread 1810 Gunbarrel Road

100 Hardee's 7961 East Brainerd Road

100 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road

100 Moe's Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153

100 Dominica's Caribbean Kitchen 5450 Highway 153

100 Champy's Chicken 520 MLK Blvd.

100 The Dawg Father 13909 Lillard Road

Hotels

96 Chattanooga Marriott 2 Carter Plaza

100 Crash Pad 29 Johnson Street

Pools

N/A Chattanooga City Suites 101 E. 20th Street; pool remains closed until it's clear and sanitizer is present.

88 Riverview Grande 700 Mansions Circle, pH range out of balance, lifeline across pool is missing.

88 Hawthorne Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road, caps missing from bottom end step ladders, gate not working.

Congratulations to these Georgia restaurants:

100 Bojangles, 20151 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Pork Rind Palace, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville

100 Fruteria El Gordo, 400 Direct Connection Dr, Rossville

100 Debbie's Drive-In, 5338 Highway 76, Chatsworth

100 Los Amigos, 604 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Ryman Hall/Fellowship Center, 2203 S Dixie Road, Dalton

100 Pleasant Valley Mountain Grill, 4564 Highway 411 North, Chatsworth

100 Lifestyle Cuisine, 67 Sanford Lane, Flintstone

Here are the rest of this week's scores:

Catoosa County

99 Boyd's Speedway, 1481 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold

98 Caffeine Addicts, 7819 Nashville St, Ringgold

95 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant, Fort Oglethorpe

84 Tropical Sno, 2336 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

95 Zaxby's, 2541 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

Murray County

97 Brass Lantern, 3042 Highway 76, Chatsworth

87 McDonald's 1047 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

Walker County

85 Sonic Drive In, 820 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville

86 Southern Bliss, 1411 N Main St, Lafayette

83 Susan's Diner 3551 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

Whitfield County

85 Antonio's Mexican Restaurant, 3590 S Dixie Hwy, Dalton

94 Cambiando Vidas, 101 Easterling Street, Dalton

91 Cherokee Brewing & Pizza Company, 207 W Cuyler Street, Dalton

98 Club Nutricional, 700 Redwine Street, Dalton

90 Country Inn & Suites, 903 W Bridge Road, Dalton

91 Domino's Pizza, 222 W Cuyler Street, Dalton

95 Gio's Mexican Grill, 603 Fleming St, Dalton

93 Gold's Gym 816 Walnut Square Blvd Bldg E, Dalton

99 Health Zone, Vida Activay Saludable, 2004 E Morris St Ste C, Dalton

92 Logan's Roadhouse, 811 Walnut Square Blvd, Dalton

94 Longhorn's Steakhouse, 1315 W Walnut Ave, Dalton

97 Los Pablos #2, 2204 Chattanooga Rd, Dalton

85 Marco's Pizza, 785 Shugart Rd, Ste 8, Dalton

87 Mel's Diner, 1359 Dawnville Rd, Dalton

90 Reflections at Tranquility of Dalton, 494 Grove Park Way, Dalton

96 Shoney's 1302 W Walnut Ave., Dalton

91 Starbucks at Kroger, 1365 W Walnut Ave., Dalton

97 Tacos Beto, 1009 Morris St, Dalton

96 Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St, Dalton

82 Taqueria El Sabor, 602 MLK Jr Blvd, Dalton

86 Vida Activa, 520 MLK Blvd, Dalton

If you see unsanitary conditions or fear the restaurant you might visit is practicing unsafe food handling, call your local county health department.