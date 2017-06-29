Alleged gang members from California, Tennessee indicted - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Alleged gang members from California, Tennessee indicted

MEMPHIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say 22 members and associates of street gangs in California and Tennessee have been indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis said in a news release Wednesday that members of the California-based Grape Street Crips gang supplied heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and other drugs to the Tennessee-based Memphis Peda Roll Mafia.

Prosecutors say Memphis Peda Roll Mafia sold the drugs throughout west Tennessee and the Mid-South area, which includes north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. Authorities say the Grape Street Crips have connections to Mexican drug cartels.

Seventeen defendants named in the indictment are alleged members of the Memphis Peda Roll Mafia. Five defendants are accused of being associated with the Grape Street Crips and live in California.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

