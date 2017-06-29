Thousands of chest of drawers recalled due to tipping hazard - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thousands of chest of drawers recalled due to tipping hazard

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
More than 68,000 chest of drawers sold online are being recalled by south shore industries. 

The recall involves summer breeze-style five-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors.

The chests were sold at many online stores including Amazon and Walmart from February 2005 through last December.

If the chests are not anchored to the wall, they could tip-over. 

In a separate recall, another tip-over and entrapment hazard has prompted the recall of nearly 1,500 TV chests sold exclusively at target.com.

The recall involves “Stockholm” three-drawer TV chests sold from May 2015 through August 2016.

The chests are unstable and if not anchored to the wall, a tip-over could injure or entrap a child.

No incidents have been reported.

Consumers can contact homestar for a refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.
 

