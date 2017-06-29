Humid with a few afternoon showers

Good Thursday. Today marks a return of the humidity with clouds building, and even a few showers popping up this afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure to our southwest. We will not be as warm, however, with our high reaching 84.

Tonight the low will get closer, and increase our chances for rain heading into the overnight and Friday morning. I would expect muggy conditions with temps in the upper 60s and low 70s and scattered showers for the morning commute Friday. We will have rain through Friday afternoon keeping the high at about 80. The rain will end as the low pushes out of the area Friday evening. Friday night will remain cloudy and muggy, but we should be rain free for Friday night fireworks.

Saturday will start cloudy and muggy in the low 70s, but we will have little to no rain until late in the day. After a humid high of 87, a front will drape south bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Sunday will see that front still hanging around, so look for continued rain with some thunderstorms on and off through the first half of Sunday. Sunday evening the front moves south, and we will clear out providing good weather for fireworks Sunday night also. Sunday's high will reach a balmy 89.

Both Monday and Tuesday will see heat and humidity with highs near 90. Both days will also see a small chance for just a passing shower or two. Right now it looks good for fireworks both nights.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY: