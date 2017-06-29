Ford recalling more than 400,000 vans and buses - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ford recalling more than 400,000 vans and buses

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Ford is recalling more than 400,000 transit vans and buses.

The company says the recall covers North American vans, buses and chassis cabs with medium, long and extended wheelbases from 2015 to 2017.

Cracked drive shaft parts can cause the vehicles to lose power, or even move while in park.

Ford says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the problem.

The company also issued two safety compliance recalls for Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles in the U.S., in order to repair second row seat attachment studs. A second safety compliance recall has been issued for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules.

You can find more details, here.
 

