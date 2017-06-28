UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters save high fall victim at Greenway Farms

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who fell several feet at Greenway Farms in Hixson Wednesday night.

Firefighters were sent to the 4900 block of Gann Store Road shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Fire officials say the woman, who is believed to be around 20 years old, fell at the quarry.

On scene of a rescue op at Hixson Greenway Farms. Reported high fall victim at the quarry. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/iQzK9x81D9 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) June 29, 2017

The victim fell about 30 feet onto the ground.

Victim has been carried out. HCEMS is rushing Vic to Erlanger. Vic described as female, approx 20 yrs old.#ChattFire pic.twitter.com/8lmziAf93L — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) June 29, 2017

She was rushed to Erlanger where her condition is unknown.

