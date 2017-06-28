UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters save high fall victim at Greenw - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters save high fall victim at Greenway Farms

Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department. Photo courtesy of the Chattanooga Fire Department.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who fell several feet at Greenway Farms in Hixson Wednesday night.

Firefighters were sent to the 4900 block of Gann Store Road shortly after 8:00 p.m.

Fire officials say the woman, who is believed to be around 20 years old, fell at the quarry.

The victim fell about 30 feet onto the ground.

She was rushed to Erlanger where her condition is unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

