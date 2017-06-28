Proper eye wear for total Solar Eclipse on August 21

We've all heard, 'Don't look directly at the sun," but on August 21st, millions will be gazing at the sky as the moon passes in front of the sun. Among primary viewing areas in our region are Spring City, and Cleveland in Tennessee, Blairsville, and Blue Ridge, Georgia, and Andrews and Bryson City, North Carolina.

"It's like a laser being pointed at your eye," says Dr. Walter Guerard from Eyear 1 Hour Optical.

Local optometrists suggest doing research before selecting glasses for the solar eclipse online. They emphasize polarized lenses won't work, and welding shades won't work.

Dr. Guerard warns, that if they look cutesy, that's just one way they are going to sell them, and you should try to look past the aesthetics.

When buying glasses, make sure there are no burns. This would look like a tiny hole. Even the smallest speck of light poking through can damage the retina.

The light passing through can damage the retina. There are no pain receptors in the retinas, so without feeling it, you can be damaging the retina without knowing it.

Dr. Guerard emphasizes, "It's your eyes, and only you can take care of them. Polarized shades won't do the trick, and neither will welding shades."

Parents are urged to get the proper glasses for their kids, and teach them about safety and the sun's rays.