Crash victims' families file lawsuits alleging negligence by gua - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash victims' families file lawsuits alleging negligence by guardrail companies

Posted: Updated:

The families of three people killed in Tennessee last year when their vehicles crashed into a controversial type of guardrail end filed lawsuits Wednesday blaming the "unreasonably dangerous and defective" Lindsay X-LITE system for the deaths.

The families of Jacob Davison and Lauren Beuttel filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Cumberland County Circuit Court; the son of Wilbert Byrd filed another in Hamilton County. They are represented by Ted Leopold of Cohen Milstein.

READ MORE | TDOT bills Tennessee girl $3K for guardrail that killed her

Both lawsuits seek compensatory damages by claiming the creators and manufacturers of the X-LITE — Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation and their subsidiaries — failed to design a safe product, then didn't disclose "known problems and defects."

The lawsuits also allege the guardrails involved in the two crashes were improperly installed by Cumberland Guardrail due to Lindsay's and Valmont's insufficient instructions — a claim that echoes one of the Tennessee Department of Transportation's problems with the product. Cumberland "knew or should have known" the guardrails weren't properly installed, the lawsuits read.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.