Mocs' grad Tre' McLean headed to Suns NBA Summer League in Las Vegas

CHATTANOOGA (gomocs.com) --- From the moment Tre McLean '16 walked on campus in 2013, he brought a through-the-roof work ethic. That work leads to his next step heading to Las Vegas joining the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Summer League.



McLean transferred to Chattanooga in 2013 from Queens University of Charlotte after his freshman year. He followed his head coach Wes Long from Charlotte to Gig City when current LSU head man Will Wade took over the Mocs program.



The move from DII to DI was not seamless, but it coincided with one of the best 3-year runs in school history. UTC won 70 games with McLean playing a pivotal role.



His first year he was known for his strong defensive play as his shooting lagged behind. His tireless effort paid off as he flourished offensively over his junior and senior campaigns as the squad's leading scorer.



The ever-humble wing was quick to credit others with his ascent.



"The first person I need to thank is my mama," he opened. "She was my first coach. She was there for me every step of the way watching me and helping me grow from a boy to a man.



"All the coaches and trainers who have helped me along the way…there such a long, long list of people. I could go on all day. The one thing I know for certain is that I did not get here on my own. It's been a long journey to get here, and I'm just at the starting line.



"I could never have done it alone. I'm very thankful to everyone who has helped me along the way as well as those that will get me to the next step."



The NBA Summer League starts Friday July 7 and ends Monday July 17. For more information, click here.