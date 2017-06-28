Fentanyl spills forces evacuation at Georgia police station

11Alive's @ReporterFaith is on the scene of the active hazmat cleanup after a drug was spilled @ Duluth PD.



DULUTH, GA ( WXIA ) - The dangerous drug Fentanyl was being transported by the Duluth Police Department from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Labs in DeKalb County when it came out of its packaging and spilled in front of the Duluth Police station.

Two of the officers who were handling the drug are being disinfected at the scene at this time. All employees who were inside the building were evacuated and a perimeter was set up around the station.

Hazmat crews and the fire department are working to contain and clean up the spill.

The amount of fentanyl that was spilled is unknown.

According to Duluth Police, it is a very common practice for the GBI Crime Labs to store narcotics that were seized in busts at the Duluth Police station until it is needed or can be transported.