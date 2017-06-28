Narcan coming to law enforcement agencies in the Tennessee Valle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Narcan coming to law enforcement agencies in the Tennessee Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
DALTON, WHITFIELD COUNTY -

A grant is giving more law enforcement officers in the Tennessee Valley access to a life saving tool. 

Chattanooga Police and Whitfield County deputies join Dalton police with using something called Narcan on overdose calls. 

A lot of times, law enforcement officers are the first to respond to calls when someone is overdosing. 

Options are limited for officers until EMS can get there. 

But with Narcan, officers are able to help someone when seconds are critical. 

The drug, called Naloxone, comes in a nasal spray and blocks the effects all of the Dalton Police officers in the field have been trained on how to use Narcan and carry kits on them everyday. 

"It's going to grow it's happening a lot south of us in the Atlanta area. So having this kind of prepares us for when it does come. So we're kind of taking measures to be ready and ahead of the game so if we do experience a situation like this, we'll already be prepared," Dalton Police Lt. Jamie Johnson said. 

Another thing officers say helps them do their jobs is something called the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. 

It protects people who witness a drug overdose and call 911 to get help for the victim. 

The caller or even the victim can't be prosecuted for small amounts of drugs, alcohol or other drug paraphernalia if they are discovered as a result of that call for help. 

Narcan only works when someone is overdosing on an opiate, drugs like heroin, entente, oxycodone and morphine. 

Also in Georgia, Narcan is available over the counter at pharmacies. For more information about how to get it, click HERE

Chattanooga Police also have Narcan for their K-9 Unit in case the dogs step in or inhale an opioid while working. 

