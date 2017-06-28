Fireworks recalled because of burn and injury hazards - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fireworks recalled because of burn and injury hazards

Posted: Updated:
The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

Fireworks designed to create colored smoke are being recalled because that can explode when lighted, potentially causing serious injuries.

TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white. 

Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long. 

The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. 

They were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.

You're advised to immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

Three people suffered burn injuries using the fireworks. No property damage has been reported.

You can call American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8:00am - 5:00pm CT Monday through Friday or email at info@tntfireworks.com or visit their website.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Mister Rogers stamp available Friday

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:16:06 GMT

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

    It’s a beautiful day to honor Mister Rogers with a postage stamp. The U.S. Postal Service is releasing a stamp featuring Fred Rogers, the gentle TV host who entertained and educated generations of preschoolers on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The “forever” stamp goes on sale Friday. 

    More

  • City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    City of Atlanta computer network hit by ransomware attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:57:23 GMT

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

    The city of Atlanta’s computer network has been the victim of a ransomware cyberattack, city officials said Thursday. 

    More

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.