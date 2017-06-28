Fireworks recalled because of burn and injury hazards

The TNT logo, “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging.

Fireworks designed to create colored smoke are being recalled because that can explode when lighted, potentially causing serious injuries.

TNT Red, White, & Blue Smoke fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters: one red, one blue and one white.

Each colored smoke firework is a cardboard cylinder tube that measures about 1 inch in diameter and 5 inches long.

They were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers May 2017 through June 2017 about $5.

You're advised to immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

Three people suffered burn injuries using the fireworks. No property damage has been reported.