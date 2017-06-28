One year anniversary of Pat Summit's death - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One year anniversary of Pat Summit's death

Posted: Updated:
By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Connect

Today marks one year since UT Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt died due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Today the Pat Summitt foundation will release video tributes throughout the day which will include messages of gratitude for the legendary coach showing the impact she made on and off the court.

Summitt's time with UT spanned more than three decades, and she led the Lady Vols to eight national championships.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.