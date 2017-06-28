Scientist develop new flu vaccine patch - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Scientist develop new flu vaccine patch

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
NBC -

There’s no more excuses for not getting your flu vaccine.
Scientists at Georgia tech have developed a skin patch that uses tiny, dissolvable needles to deliver the flu vaccine.
Initial experiments show the patch is safe, effective as traditional flu shots, and patients could give it to themselves.
Experts hope this alternative will increase the number of people who get vaccinated each year.

