Warm and sunny today - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warm and sunny today

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Good Wednesday.  We will be much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  You can expect nice outdoor weather with plenty of sunshine and low humidity sticking around one more day.

Thursday will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s, but it will be more humid with a chance for some showers in the afternoon.

Friday, an area of low pressure will bring widespread rain (heavy at times)  through the late morning and into the afternoon.  Friday night we can expect the showers to taper off late with the low dropping to the low 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start warm and cloudy, but we should be rain free to start the day.  However, a front will slowly move through bringing a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.  Rainfall totals Friday and Saturday will range from 1" to 2" with locally higher amounts.

Sunday through the 4th of July (Tuesday) will all sport warm and muggy with highs near 90m and a chance for some stray showers on and off each day.

For the latest, download the WRCB Weather app.     David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

  • 8am... Sunny, 63
  • Noon... Sunny, 80
  • 5pm... Sunny, 88

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.