Warm and sunny today

Good Wednesday. We will be much warmer today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. You can expect nice outdoor weather with plenty of sunshine and low humidity sticking around one more day.

Thursday will not be as warm with highs in the low 80s, but it will be more humid with a chance for some showers in the afternoon.

Friday, an area of low pressure will bring widespread rain (heavy at times) through the late morning and into the afternoon. Friday night we can expect the showers to taper off late with the low dropping to the low 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will start warm and cloudy, but we should be rain free to start the day. However, a front will slowly move through bringing a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Rainfall totals Friday and Saturday will range from 1" to 2" with locally higher amounts.

Sunday through the 4th of July (Tuesday) will all sport warm and muggy with highs near 90m and a chance for some stray showers on and off each day.

For the latest, download the WRCB Weather app . David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: