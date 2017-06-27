UPDATE: Motorcycle crash in Bradley County turns fatal

A person injured in a motorcycle accident in Bradley County on Tuesday, June 27 has died.

The accident happened on Lower River Road around 10:00 p.m.

Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 51-year old Robert Griffith, Jr., was riding his motorcycle when he approached a sharp curve and failed to make the turn, leaving the roadway.

The motorcycle went down an embankment, hit another embankment and threw Griffith off.

He landed ten feet away from the motorcycle.

Griffith died on Thursday, June 29, 2017.