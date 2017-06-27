3 finalists for Fallen Five memorial selected

The city of Chattanooga has selected three finalists for concept-driven designs for a permanent memorial to honor the Fallen Five.

The five U.S. military service members were killed in a terrorist attack at the U.S. Naval Operation Center on Amnicola Highway July 16, 2015 .

Members of the Fallen Five Memorial Steering Committee, along with Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Public Art Chattanooga, Erlanger representatives presented the finalists Tuesday.

Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for 2018.

“Almost two year ago, Chattanooga was forever changed. And since that day, we have come together in a variety of ways to honor and remember our Fallen Five -- from the murals on McCallie Avenue and the monument on Lee Highway to events like the Heroes Run,” said Mayor Andy Berke. “This memorial will add to all the ways we pay tribute by creating a special place along the river to pray, reflect, and honor our Fallen Five and their families.”

Public Art Chattanooga received more than 50 applications from across the country of artists who wanted to help Chattanooga memorialize the Fallen Five. The semifinalists are Gordon Huether and Gates + Associates , Shane Allbritton and Norman Lee of Re:site , and Howard Meehan and William Freer of Firefly Studio . Next, the three semifinalists will submit concept designs, incorporating one or both site options along the Tennessee River for the final memorial.

Public Art Chattanooga displayed past work from the semifinalists Tuesday at Riverpark, which the artists submitted as part of the request for qualifications process. The memorial steering committee's next steps are reviewing the concept designs and making a final selection of the artist that will ultimately create the Fallen Five Memorial.

Donations from the Chattanooga Heroes Run and Erlanger, the Fallen Five Memorial Fund launched last year. The proceeds from this year’s Heroes Run and donations from the community will also go toward this fund, which is hosted at the Chattanooga Community Foundation.