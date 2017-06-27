UPDATE: Family without a home after Tuesday afternoon fire

UPDATE: A Tuesday fire that left a family of four without a home has been ruled accidental.

The fire started in Apartment 108, and the resident told investigators that she left a candle unattended in one of her children's bedroom. Investigators are trying to determine if the candle was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters estimate the dollar loss at $50,000 to apartments 108 and 110. Firefighters were able to save the rest of the building, which has a total of 12 apartment units valued at $640,000?

PREVIOUS STORY: A mother and her three children are homeless, Tuesday evening after an apartment fire.

The Chattanooga Fire Department received an alarm around 1:30 p.m. and responded with six fire companies to Bayberry Apartments at 2300 Windsor Street.

A neighbor spotted the flames and ran to the two-story apartment building to alert the occupants. A Chattanooga Police officer also helped alerting the occupants and all got out safely.

When firefighters arrived on scene they made an interior attack, while others got on the roof to cut ventilation holes and to gain access to the fire in the attic. The firefighters got the fire out within 20 minutes.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the victims. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.