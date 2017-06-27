How to know if your car has been recalled

(NBC News) - Recalls are back in the news. Monday, it was announced that Takata, the Japanese auto parts maker, filed for bankruptcy after the largest safety recall in automotive history. Worldwide, over 100 million airbag inflators were recalled, affecting 19 different automakers, according to the Associated Press.

If a manufacturer says something’s wrong with your car, why would you want to drive it?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), reports that of the 51 million cars recalled in 2015, on average, over 25% of those recalled cars were never repaired.

“If a manufacturer says something’s wrong with your car, why would you want to drive it?” asks Jeff Rossen, NBC News National Investigative Correspondent and host of Rossen Reports. Maybe you missed the e-mail, letter or phone call from your car dealership or manufacturer — or maybe you just forgot. Worried? Don't be. It takes less than two minutes (depending on your Wi-Fi or cellphone’s data speed) to make sure your ride is in the clear.

Rossen breaks it down in 3 easy steps: