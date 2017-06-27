Cleveland woman killed in crash in Ohio - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland woman killed in crash in Ohio

A 19-year-old Tennessee woman was killed in a crash Monday.

Maranda Wright, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was involved in a crash on Interstate 275 southbound near U.S. 50 west of Cincinnati Monday afternoon.

Police have not released information about the crash.

WLWT contributed to this story

