Dalton PD carrying Narcan to prevent overdoses

The Dalton Police Department is now carrying a product to help victims of drug overdoses. The product is Narcan, a nasal spray form of the drug Naloxone which blocks the effects of opioid and can reverse an overdose.

The kits were purchased with funds form a grant from the Medical Association of Georgia Foundation.

Opioid abuse is becoming more common across the country and so are incidences of deaths from opioid overdoses. Earlier in June, there was an outbreak of drug overdoses around the Macon, Georgia area that included as many as 20 cases and five deaths.

“Drug overdoses are quite common in our community, and with the addition of fentanyl to these drugs, it’s more likely to lead to a quick death,” said Dalton Police Chief Jason Parker. “We also have to be concerned about the risk of exposure to our officers.”

The Narcan nasal spray issued to DPD officers through this grant has a shelf life of up to five years. All Dalton officers in the field have been issued overdose kits and have been trained to use them.