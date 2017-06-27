No. 1 RB in the nation commits to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs backfield has just got a little more crowded. The Dawgs landed the top running back in the class of 2018, Zamir White.

White is a 5-star recruit from Laurinburg, North Carolina chose Georgia over North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State, and many others. He's ranked as the 6th prospect in the nation according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. White has drawn comparisons to former UGA tailback Todd Gurley.

The newly committed Dawg has had a lot of success in high school. His freshman year he had rushed for 1,231 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. The following fall as a sophomore averaging 8.3 yards per carry and rushed for 2,159 yards and 41 touchdowns. As a junior White he flirted with averaging 10-yards per rush in racking up 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Zamir White is the seventh commitment for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 recruiting class.