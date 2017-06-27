Alabama man arrested after stealing Atlanta Braves golf cart

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at SunTrust Park in suburban Atlanta before crashing it and attempting to flee from officers.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2sd7oPF ) reports an arrest warrant states that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Atlanta Braves. The warrant also states a witness chased Stephens after he crashed the golf cart into a metal pole and ran on Wednesday around 1:40 a.m.

Cobb County jail records show that Stephens is charged with obstruction and theft by taking. He was held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and released on a $6,820 bond.

