UPDATE Possible Active shooter at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville; gates re-opened

UPDATE: According to Redstone Arsenal's Facebook page, Tuesday morning, a potential active shooter incident occurred at Redstone Arsenal, in the Sparkman Center. The installation was in lock-down mode with all gates closed, and employees sheltered in place at their respective buildings.

As of 12:30 p.m., employees can move about the post in an orderly fashion, but are asked to keep movements limited, as needed.

Movement remains restricted in the area near the intersections and roads around the Sparkman Center.

The gates to the Arsenal are open and operational.

This incident is under investigation. The safety and security of our workforce remains our top priority.