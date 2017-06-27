School board member arrested after confrontation with deputies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

School board member arrested after confrontation with deputies

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Grundy County school board member was arrested Monday night for public intoxication, indecent exposure, false reports/statements and resisting arrest.

Amanda 'Kasey' Anderson was arrested after an early morning phone call which led deputies to her home.

The resulting altercation between Anderson and deputies prompted her arrest and charges.

Anderson was recently sued for defamation by two members of the Grundy County School. Board; Robert Foster, the chairman of the Grundy County School Board and Jessie Kinsey, the Director of the Grundy County Schools.

