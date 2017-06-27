Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to appeals court

The slightly smashed Martin acoustic guitar played by Elvis Presley during the final tour before his death in 1977 on display at the National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision that awarded a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.

The museum bought the guitar in 2012 as part of a collection of instruments worth $250,000. The Argus Leader (http://argusne.ws/2tRw6Ch ) says the Martin D-35 guitar was played by the rock and roll icon on his final tour in 1977. It was damaged during a show in St. Petersburg, Florida where Elvis gave it to a fan. He died six months later.

A federal judge ruled this year the museum could keep the guitar after memorabilia collector Larry Moss claimed he was the rightful owner. A three-judge panel from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the case.

