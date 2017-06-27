Independent pup gets treats for himself

One resourceful twelve-year-old pup won’t go a day without his treats, and he’s so independent he’ll go and get them all by himself.

Pituco, pops by his local pet shop in southern Brazil on a daily basis to pick up his treats.

Blind in one eye and a creature of habit, he lives just under a half a mile from the, where he has become a regular over the last nine years.

Though he may be sneaky, he can’t get away without paying.

That falls on his owner, who quietly passes by the pet shop later to settle the dog's debts.

