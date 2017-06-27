A picture perfect day again!

Good Tuesday. We will see another great day again with low humidity, mostly sunny skies, and highs in the low 80s.

The high pressure keeping us ridiculously comfortable for the past few days will slide east Wednesday. That will change our wind flow causing it to blow from the south bringing in a warmer fetch of air that will see out highs climbing into the upper 80s. Skies will remain sunny for most of Wednesday. Late Wednesday we will see some clouds and humidity returning.

Thursday will be warm and muggy with a few passing showers in the afternoon and a high of 87.

Friday, low pressure to our southwest will push in scattered showers and a few thunderstorms during the afternoon into Friday night. That will be followed by a front that will slowly move through keeping rain in the forecast this weekend. Look for on and off scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures through the weekend will hover in the low to mid-80s.

David Karnes

TUESDAY: