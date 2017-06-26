Duo charged with aggravated robbery in Rhea Co.

Rhea County deputies arrested two men who they say were involved in an aggravated robbery over the weekend.

It happened at the Deli Mart/Gulf Station in Evensville.

Deputies say one of the men stole $200 from the cash register while the clerks were in a back room.

When a clerk confronted the man, he ran from the store and got in a car with the other suspect.

Deputies were able to identify the suspects as John Costa and Andrew Costa from surveillance video.

Both men are charged with aggravated robbery and are being held in the Rhea County Jail without bond.

